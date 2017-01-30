New book by writer Kamal Abdulla published

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new book by Azerbaijani writer Kamal Abdulla has been published.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Creativity Foundation, the book “Edam vaxtını dəyişmək olmaz” includes the author's previously published and unpublished stories. Their artistic and aesthetic theory covers all creativity of the author.

Editor of the book is Alish Mirzalli, author of preface well-known specialist in drama study, critic Aydin Talibzade.

The books also consists of “Qar”, “Uçuş”, “Adaşlar”, “Platon, deyəsən, xəstələnib”, “Sirri-zəmanə”, “Mağara”, “Korneliusun ölümü”, “Mənə uçmağı öyrət”, “Kölgə”, “Göyəzən dağının ilahəsi”, “Sağlıq”, “Edam vaxtını dəyişmək olmaz”, “Səsimdən yapış”, Hacı Mir Həsən ağa Səyyah” stories by Kamal Abdulla.