Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan People's poet Sohrab Tahir was hospitalized, and got leg amputation.

Report was told by Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Writers Union (AWU) Rauf Aslanov.

Aslanov noted that at present the poet is in the intensive care unit, "On March 30, Sohrab Tahir had surgical operation on above-the-knee leg amputation. Now his state of health is satisfactory."

Sohrab Tahir was born in March 1926 in South Azerbaijan.