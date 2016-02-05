National Library launches 'Lotfi Zadeh 95' exhibition

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Library opened the exhibition 'Lutfi Zade-95' on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the world famous Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Zadeh (Lutfali Rahim oglu Asgarzade).

Report informs, the exhibition features books and documents informing on the life and work of the founder of the theory of fuzzy logic, Professor, University of California, Berkeley, honorary chairman of the Azerbaijani Diaspora organizations in the United States.

The exhibition will last for several days.