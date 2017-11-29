'Modern Tales' book published in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The book Modern Tales for children by Vugar Hagverdiyev, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union (AWU) has been published.

Report informs, the book was published by Nafta-Press publishing house with high printing quality under the editorship of prominent literary scholar, ANAS Vice President, academician Isa Habibbeyli.

The book includes works written by the author in recent years, as well as tales awarded in prestigious tale competitions on development of children's literature in Azerbaijan.

In addition to being of great educational significance for children, the tales distinguished with modernity and originality of subject, idea, content, plot.

Notably, V. Hagverdiyev is Deputy Head of the Science and Education Department of the Presidium Office of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Science.