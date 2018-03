Azerbaijani poet Mirza Alakbar Sabir's niece dies

10 October, 2016 11:10

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rasima Tahirzade, niece of famous Azerbaijani poet Mirza Alakbar Sabir, has died. Report informs, she was buried in Sabirabad region, where settled. Notably, R.Tahirzade worked as Azerbaijani language teacher at the Sabirabad region secondary school No.1 named after Mirza Alakbar Sabir.