Leyla Aliyeva's book of poems published

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers has published a book of poems 'Dünya yuxutək əriyir' (The world melts like a dream) of young Azerbaijani poet Leyla Aliyeva .

Report was told at the center, author of string translation of the poems is Zahid Mammadov, of artistic translation Afag Masud. Editor is Yashar Aliyev, artistic designer Agil Amrahov.

The book is the first collection of poems by Leyla Aliyeva published in Azerbaijani. The book starts with 'Buludlardan yuxarı' (Over the clouds) essay by Afag Masud, who deals with biography of poet.