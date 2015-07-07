Latvia presents books and movies collection to the National Library of Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today was held a meeting between the Charge d'Affaires of Latvia in Azerbaijan, Eve Majori with the Director of the Azerbaijan National Library named after M.F.Akhundov, Kerim Tahirov.

Report informs referring to the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan, during the meeting E.Majori presented to the National Library of Azerbaijan 20 books about the history of Latvia, politics and culture of the country, in the framework of the project of the National Library of Latvia "Sending books to foreign libraries".

In addition, the Azerbaijani library was donated by Latvian films collection.