Jalil Mammadguluzade's descendants pays his first visit to Azerbaijan

The descendants of the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, playwright, publicist and public figure Jalil Mammadguluzade, Martin Javanshiri and his son Pshemislav Javanshiri have arrived Azerbaijan for the first time.

Report informs that they were invited by ANAS vice-president, academician Isa Habibbeyli.

They will take part in scientific and cultural events dedicated to Jalil Mammadguluzade and organized by the National Library of Azerbaijan and the ANAS Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi. The descendants of Jalil Mammadguluzade will also visit the writer’s house-museum and the grave on the Honorary Cemetery, and will meet with the staff of the Literature Institute.