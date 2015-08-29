Huseyn Javid House Museum to participate in international exhibition-fair

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ On September 16-18, Huseyn Javid House Museum will take an active part in the Fourth International Book Fair organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Report informs, the House-Museum of Huseyn Javid stated.

According to the museum, "Hussein Javid: life and activity" reflecting the results of research conducted in this enterprise, "Huseyn Javid. Works. 5 volumes" and other books will be presented in the exhibition-fair.