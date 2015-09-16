Head of Sector: Books will be offered at a lower price at fair

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ IV International Book Fair kicks off today in Baku.

Report informs, on this occasion, Head of the Sector for book turnover and work with publishing house and Ministry of Culture and Tourism Vagif Bahmanli held press conference at Baku Sports Palace.

He noted that, exhibition was held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism:

"Azerbaijani people love books and holding a book exhibition proves this.

At the fair, books will be offered at a fairly low price".

The exhibition includes 30 foreign and 100 domestic publishing houses.The official opening ceremony will be held at Baku Sports Palace at 16:00.The opening ceremony will be attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev and officials of the Ministry.