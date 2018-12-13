George RR Martin promises to continue 'Game of Thrones’

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 70-year-old American author is still working on The Winds of Winter, his penultimate book in A Song of Ice and Fire.

Expected to release next year, it will have been eight years since the last volume was released.

Report informs citing the Russian media, author has written in his blog.

After that, Martin will need to get on with the final novel in the series, A Dream of Spring, despite his plans for others books like Fire & Blood Volume 2.

Martin wrote: “I know you want WINDS, and I am going to give it to you.

“But I am delighted that you stayed with me for this one as well.

“Your patience and unflagging support means the world to me. Enjoy the read [of Fire & Blood].

“Me, I am back in my fortress of solitude, and back in Westeros.”

He added: “It won’t be tomorrow, and it won’t be next week, but you will get the end of A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE.

“Meanwhile, you have the final season of GAME OF THRONES coming, and the new show that is not yet officially called THE LONG NIGHT being cast, and a couple more shows still being scripted… and a few other cool things in the works as well.

“Winter is not the only thing that is coming.”

Game of Thrones has been released since 2011, and the project was awarded 38 Emmy awards for this period.

The last eight seasons of the series will be released in April 2019.