Fikrat Goja's poems published in Italy

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The poems of Fikrat Goja and Victor Permiakov were published in the book “...Voci dall est...” (”Shergin sesleri”) in Italy.

Report informs referring to the statement of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers. The poems were translated into Italian by Davide Gualtieri. The articles of D.Gualtieri about the activities of Fikrat Goja and Victor Permiakov were published in the book. Fikrat Goja's poems including "Asks Truth" (“Hagdan sorushur”), "I can't see"(“Gormurem”), "Earth is Noah's ship" (“Nuhun gemisidi yer uzu”), "I am revolving, waltz, waltz, waltz"(“Fırlanıram vals, vals, vals”), "My age today" (“Bu yaşımda, bu gün”), "Unfinished work"(“Yarimchig ish”) were presented to Italian readers.

Franco Marrokko's portrait was covered the book published in "Treditre Editori" and Serena Nono's portrait "Birch-tree" was published on the last page of it.