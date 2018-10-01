Festival of Nasimi's poetry, art and spirituality: "Bahariyya" music project presented

Baku, 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Bahariyya” music performance has been held at the Stone Chronicle Museum as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Folk singer Teyyub Aslanov took the stage accompanied by Aliaga Sadiyev (string instrument), Elnur Mikayilov (bowed string instrument), Shirzad Fataliyev (wind instrument), Kamran Karimov (drums).

The event also featured performance by Farhad Farzaliyev (electronic music and sound design).

Prior to “Bahariyya” music performance, the Stone Chronicle Museum hosted a video lecture titled “Emphatic civilization and shared economy” by world-famous US economist Jeremy Rifkin.