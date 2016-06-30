Famous US writer dies aged 87

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Alvin Toffler was one of the world’s most famous futurists who foresaw how digital technology would transform the world.

Toffler died in his sleep at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, on Monday, said Yvonne Merkel.

One of the world’s most famous futurists, Toffler co-wrote many books with his largely uncredited wife, Heidi, who survives him. In Time magazine, Michael Krantz wrote that with their 1970 blockbuster Future Shock, the husband-and-wife team “blasted the infant profession into the mainstream and set the standard by which all subsequent would-be futurists have been measured”.