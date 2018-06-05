 Top
    Ex-President of US releases action-novel

    Bill Clinton made his debut in fiction

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ / Former US President Bill Clinton made his literary debut, releasing the novel "The President Is Missing" together with the writer James Patterson, Report informs citing the foreign media.

    According to Press Herald, the plot of the book-the head of state, who has to disappear to prevent a deadly cyber attack.

    The book will go on sale in the coming days. According to Patterson, most of the action takes place in the White house, where the President needs to be secretly removed — here Clinton’s knowledge is useful.

    Bill Clinton is new to fiction, but he already has published books, for example, an autobiography-bestseller "My life".

