Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium made euthanasia against French writer Anne Burt.

Report informs citing the Le Monde, she died at the age of 59 years in one of the hospitals. It is reported that she killed through lethal injection at her request, as she sought permission to do so for many months.

It is noted that Burt was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In Belgium, euthanasia is legal since 2002.