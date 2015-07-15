Date of IV Baku International Book Fair revealed

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the IV Baku International Book Exhibition-Fair revealed.

As Report was told by the head of the department on books turnover and works with publishing houses, Aslan Jafarov, the exhibition will be held on September 16-18, in Baku Hand Games Palace.

According to him, the exhibition-fair is being held every two years. This fair involved 100 of the 120 publishing houses. There will be demonstrated new books and publications published in Azerbaijan.

The fair is held on 2009.

At the last fair, which was held in 2013, had been demonstrated the periodicals of more than 30 foreign publishers.