'Contemporary Azerbaijani prose anthology' presented in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 11 October. REPORT. AZ/ Tbilisi has hosted presentation of "Contemporary Azerbaijani prose anthology" book.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, translator of the book is Imir Mammadli, editor and author of preface Guram Odisharia.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Georgian Writers Union, Bogatir Arabuli, said that today is a remarkable day: "It is very important for us to present a book translated into Georgian, which consists of the works of Azerbaijani writers."

Director of the Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers, Professor Afag Masud said that translation of our poets and writers' books for readers plays an important role in the development of our cultural relations. This book, translated under the Center's project, contains about 30 works by contemporary Azerbaijani writers.

A. Masud noted that Baku will host an international forum of GUAM countries in near future with the participation of Turkish and Hungarian literary figures.

The book will also be distributed to central Georgian libraries and schools.

Notably, in the event, A. Masud has been awarded the honorary diploma of GWU.