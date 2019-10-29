Collection of poems and gazelles of Azerbaijani poets will be compiled about Tbilisi

“A collection of poems and gazelles of Azerbaijani poets written about the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, will be compiled," Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi said. Georgian bureau of Report informs that, according to him, the classic poets of Azerbaijan often addressed the topic of Georgia and Tbilisi. Regarding these verses, Fahmi proposed a project to the State Folk Center of Georgia.

According to him, a concert program can be organized in Tbilisi, where these verses and gazelles will be used as the basis for the mugams.

Fahmi emphasized that he was ready to undertake the compilation of the collection. Fahmi noted that Azerbaijani poets in their poems described the beauty of Tbilisi.