Book on Azerbaijani oil presented in Mexico

Baku. 27 November.REPORT.AZ/ 'Oil Models and Its Economic Impact' book was published by Isabel Bagnasco Sanchez, Head of BP-Anahuac Strategic Researches Department of the School of Global Researches of Anahuac University in Mexico.

Report was told in the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Mexico, book deals with overview into world oil industry, oil export, investments into oil industry, world oil models and their macroeconomic effect.

Ilgar Mukhtarov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico attended event held in the building of PEMEX, Mexican state oil company.

As well as Azerbaijani international cooperation practice in energy sector was dealt, detailed information about historical services of national leader Heydar Aliyev in development of oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan and 'Contract of the Century' as well as activity of State Oil Company and State Oil Fund and Azerbaijani energy policy provided to attendees.

Then President Ilham Aliyev's coming into power in 2003 and great successes of Azerbaijan in recent years and high reputation in the international arena emphasized as a result of successful policy.