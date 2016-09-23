Book of PhD in philology Sona Valiyeva was presented

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ A presentation ceremony of PhD in philology Sona Valiyeva's "İşığa gedən yol" (The Way to The Light) has been held.

Report informs, MPs, media leaders and intellectuals attended the ceremony.

Firstly, signing ceremony was held at the Open Library, acting under National Library.

Addressing the event Director of the National Library Karim Tahirov said that the book dedicated to Hasan bey Zardabi's way of life.

He noted that Hasan bey Zardabi and his works are highly appreciated in the book.

First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Vagif Aliyev, Dean of the Baku State University Faculty of Journalism, professor Jahangir Mammadli, Chairman of the Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov, MP Nizami Jafarov expressed their opinions on the book. Other attendees also expressed their opinions on the book, stressed importance of the work.

Addressing the ceremony, the author Sona Valiyeva said that Hasan bey Zardabi's way of life has always attracted her attention.

She noted that the book has been published after great research works: 'Hasan bey Zardabi, as if, was light and others gathered around him. He promoted the ideas of enlightenment and has rich heritage. We are indebted to him as a descendant, a citizen. We should fulfill our obligation whenever possible. I'd thank to those, who wrote opinion on the book'.

Notably, the work represents controversial period in Azerbaijani history - the period of the Russian Empire domination. Rich in historical facts, the two-part novel draws attention with excursion into history, depth of inner dialogues. The events are presented to readers in simple, artistic way.