Bestseller "The Web of Earth" translated into Azerbaijani

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Centre under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AzTC) has released Thomas Wolfe’s book The Web of Earth, one of the most prominent American literary works.

Report was informed in the Translation Center, the book includes The Web of Earth, The Sun And The Rain, A Portrait of Bascom Hawke, Hungry Gulliver, The Far and the Near.

Works were translated by Afaq Masud and Nariman Abdulrahmanli.

The editor is Salam Sarvan.