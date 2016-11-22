Batumi State University hosted presentation of books of Azerbaijani writers - PHOTO

Tbilisi. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University hosted a presentation of books of Azerbaijani writers translated into the Georgian language.

Report informs, the event, which was held with the assistance and organizational support of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Batumi, touched the old friendly relations between the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples, relations in the fields of science and education.

Rector of the university, Professor Merab Khalvashi stated about the establishment of the institution of the Heydar Aliyev and close cooperation with universities of Nakhchivan AR. He noted that books will be donated to Heydar Aliyev nook.

Journalist, translator Nariman Aliyev talkeb about translation of the Azerbaijani and Georgian works of writers of both nations, Bayati and fairy tales, and noted that their promotion in secondary schools and universities contributes to the development of cultural relations.