Banknotes featuring Marquez put out

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia started circulating a new 50,000-peso banknote (equivalent to nearly 17 USD) bearing the likeness of late Nobel-winning author Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Report informs citing foreign media, it was carried out on 2nd anniversary of Nobel-winning author's death.

The banknote was launched in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Notably, G.G.Marquez was born in Aracataca city of Colombia on March 6, 1927 and died on April 17, 2014 in Mexico.