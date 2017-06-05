Baku hosts VII Poets Day

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ VII Poets Day was held at the International Mugam Center.

Report informs, the event, dedicated to the memory of Mammad Araz, was organized by the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and Union of Young Poets.

MP Ganra Pashayeva stressed importance of the event for the establishment of friendly relations between countries.

Then, Mehmet Nuri Parmaksız, Chairman of ILESAM (Turkiye Professional Organization of Authors (Owners) of Intellectual and Artistic Works), presented ILESAM award as well as Azerbaijan Writers' Union Mikayil Mushfig award to the speakers.

The event was attended by members of the poet's family, also by Turkish poets.