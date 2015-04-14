Baku hosts photo exhibition to Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez

Baku.14 April.REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan pays tribute to the great Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez on April 16.

Report informs referring to the Embassy of Colombia to Azerbaijan, the event that will be hosted by the National Museum of Modern Art in Baku will gather representatives of Azerbaijani authorities, diplomatic community accredited in Azerbaijan, members of the local Latin American community, academics, artists, writers and media.

The event will also be attended by Colombian writer Octavio Escobar who will address the participants of the event about the life and work of the Colombian Nobel Prize and about contemporary Colombian literature. Also a photo exhibition of Gabriel García Márquez moments made by Colombian photographer Nereo will be at display.