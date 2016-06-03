 Top
    Azerbaijani writer's book published in Turkey

    Book will be presented in Istanbul in October

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani writer's book has been published in Turkey.

    Report was told in the press service of the AWU, 'Yıpranmış hayaller peşinde' book by Azima Aghalarova was published at Istanbul-Azerbaijan Cultural Circle.

    The work of art, adapted to Turkish language by researcher and author Metin Yildirim is planned to be presented in Istanbul in October this year.

    Notably, A.Aghalarova also is an author of several novels. 

    'Bakıdan Qahirəyə və Stokholma uzanan yol' work of art has been published last year under name of 'A long trip from Baku to Cairo' in Stockholm, Swedish capital and put on online sale in 5 European countries.  

