Azerbaijani poets and writers attend a book fair in Turkey

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Kırşehir Book Fair has started in Turkey.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijan Writers Union (AWU), Azerbaijani poets and writers participate in the fair.

Taking part in the fair, Azerbaijani delegation has met with head of Kırşehir municipality Yaşar Bahçeci.

Head of AWU and Writers Union of Turkic-speaking countries, people's writer Anar presented the gift, representing Azerbaijan's miniatures to the head of the municipality.