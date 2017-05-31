Azerbaijan publishes Anthology of Turkish Literature

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The translation center under Cabinet of Ministers released a new publication - Anthology of Turkish Literature (prose).

Report was informed in the center, the book which presents collection of 19-20th century Turkish literature to the readers include works of more than 50 writers.

The anthology was translated by Gemer Alkhanova, Kemale Elekberova and Senan Nagi. The author of foreword is Etimad Bashkechid, editors Yashar Aliyev and Salam Sarvan.

The book will be introduced to the wide society on June 5 at Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center.