Azerbaijan joins International Istanbul Book Fair

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 34th International Istanbul Book Fair.

    Azerbaijan`s booth at the event displayed 600 books and albums.

    Organized by the Turkish Publishers Association, the event hosted prominent foreign and Turkish writers.

    The fair featured a number of panel discussions and sessions. More than 600 publishers from Turkey and abroad showcased their works in the fair, which is billed by the Istanbul-based TUYAP Fair and Exhibition Organization Inc. as the “biggest book fair in Europe in terms of visitor numbers.”

