AUL hosts scientific session devoted to activity of Azerbaijani writer Elchin

© Report.az

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) has held a scientific session devoted to the activity of People's Writer Elchin Efendiyev.

Report informs, main purpose of the meeting was to strengthen knowledge of the people about the national writer.

Opening the event, Acting Rector of the university Afgan Abdullayev said that Elchin's works are already known around the world: "Stories by Elchin will be translated into 22 languages with the assistance of the university's students and teaching staff".

People's Writer Elchin said that the meeting is of great importance for him as the attendees are youths.

Reports of the university's associate professors and professors were heard in the meeting.

Visions of Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief Ian Peart spoke about the writer's activity in English.

At the end, Shakespeare play by Elchin was featured in English, performed by students and teaching staff of Department of English stylistic.