Azerbaijani writer Anar's work published in Iran

Baku. 9 march. REPORT.AZ/ By the initiative of South Azerbaijan Department of the Azerbaijan Writers Union (AWU), People's Writer Anar's 'Dantenin yubileyi' (Dante's Anniversary) novel has been published in Tehran's 'Nokhbegan' under name of 'Great Congress'.

Report was told in the press service of the AWU.

The book transmitted to the old alphabet by Solmaz Tabrizli and prepared for publication by Said Mughanli.

Currently, 'Dayanacaqda görüş' (Meeting at the station) by Azerbaijani famous poet Fikret Goja is being prepared to be released.