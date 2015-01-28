Anthology of the Newest Azerbaijani Literature published in Russian

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Volume I of the anthology of Latest Azerbaijani literature published in Russian.

Report informs the book published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, includes selected examples of prose of representatives of Azerbaijani literature of modern period.

Samples of poetry are planned to include in II Volume .

Editors of the book are Doctor of Philology, Professor Telman Velikhanli and Galina Udalikh.Translators - Azer Mustafazade, Siyavush Mammadzade, Kamran Hajiyev and Etimad Bashkechid.

Note that the anthology includes translated into Russian works of prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani prose of modern times - Kamal Abdullah, Mammad Oruj, Saday Budagly, Orkhan Fikretoglu, Gan Turali, Etimad Bashkechid and others.