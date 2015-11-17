Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan publishes next book

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Hassan Hami has published another book called 'Scratches never heal'.

Report was told by the Ambassador H.Hami that, the novel is about cultural misunderstanding in a relation of friendship between a Moroccan living in USA and an American girl. According to him the story takes place a few weeks after September 11th attacks against USA.

H.Hami said that he wrote the book two week after visiting New York. The Novel was written in six month time (March-August 2001). It was supposed to be published in 2004, but this did not happen due to some technical problems

According to the author, the book was published in is 500 copies, readers can get them contacting 'QANUN' Publishing House in Baku.