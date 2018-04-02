A book "Professional Acting Classes" published

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The book "Professional Acting Classes" by Mikhail Chekhov, prominent Russian actor and theater theorist, is a new edition of the Azerbaijan Translation Center.

Report was informed in the Center, the book includes lectures by the author in art studio during the years of immigration in the United States (1935-1954).

The lectures are explaining in-depth analysis and research the mysteries of the actor's profession, the paths to the peak of this difficult art, methods of winning high-level professionalism.

The book is intended for theaters, directors, actors, persons engaged in art teaching, also a wide range of readers.