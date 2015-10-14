133-anniversary of Hussein Javid will be celebrated at his house-museum

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ House-museum of Huseyn Javid will celebrate 133 anniversary of great Azerbaijani playwright Huseyn Javid.

Report was told by Scientific Secretary of House-Museum Natik Mursalov.

He reminded that on October 24 marks 133 years since the birth of Huseyn Javid: "On this occasion, the museum will host a scientific conference on " the role of the works of Huseyn Javid in educating the younger generation. 33 speakers will adress at the conference, with the participation of scientists and literary of ANAS ".

On October 2 the birthday of daughter of H. Javid Turan Javid, and on October 22 - the son of playwright Ertogrul Javid.