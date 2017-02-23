Yashar Vahabzade: We'll consult first football team for Islamiada with Prosinečki

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan national U-23 team to compete at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, will mostly consist of players of current and previous qualification of the European Championship.

The team's manager Yashar Vahabzade told Report.

According to him, in addition to the players born in 1995-1996 and 1997-1998 years, 3 footballers over the age of 23 will compete in the championship. Y.Vahabzade said that the first team will be consulted with manager of the national team Robert Prosinečki. He said that preparations will start after completion of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Experienced expert said that there is no specific target yet. However, Y.Vahabzade stated that they will fight for the best results in the Islamic Solidarity Games: "I got information on my appointment today. We have hold talks so far. I haven't met with AFFA management yet. Therefore, I'm not aware of any target. But in any case, we will try to get best results".

Notably, national teams of 8 countries will compete in football competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku on May 12 - 22.