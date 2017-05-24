Winner of Islamic Games awarded with 10,000 Turkish liras

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish karate fighter, gold medalist of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games Dilara Bozan received the award in amount of 10,000 Turkish liras (about 4500 AZN).

Report informs, the award was presented by head of Düzce municipality Mehmet Keleş.

M. Keleş extended his congratulations to kata competition winner.

Athlete in turn, stressed his father's great role in her sports career: “Previously, a few times I wanted to quit the sport. When I said it to my father the old man cried. I suffered a lot, do not quit”, he said. That was a turning point in my life”.