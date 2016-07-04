 Top
    Azerbaijani Weightlifting Federation to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

    In this regard, the federation plans to appeal to international law firms

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weightlifting Federation of Azerbaijan intends to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

    Report was told in the federation, the reason is a decision of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) on revoking licenses of Azerbaijani athletes in 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    In this regard, the federation plans to appeal to international law firms.

    Notably, the IWF earlier has revoked licenses of the Azerbaijani weightlifters due to the positive results of doping testing. 

