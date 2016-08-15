Usain Bolt makes history in Rio

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt made history in Rio and won third consecutive Olympic gold in 100 meters.

Report informs, Bolt won gold at these Rio Games with a time of 9.81 seconds, besting American Justin Gatlin by 0.08 seconds. Canada’s Andre De Grasse took bronze with a personal best of 9.91.

“Somebody said I can become immortal,” Bolt said after his latest win. “Two more medals to go, and I can sign off. Immortal.”

The 29-year-old Bolt came to these Olympics intent on winning three more gold medals before walking away. He already had defined this era of track, helping his country swathe the sprints in green and yellow. Bolt’s win came just one day after fellow Hamaican Elaine Thompson won the women's 100, and Jamaicans have now won both the men’s and women’s 100 at the past three Olympics.