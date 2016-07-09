US open champion to miss Olympics over Zika fears

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American golfer, US Open champion Dustin Johnson has joined the list of golfers to pull out of Rio Olympics citing the Zika virus in Latin America, Report informs citing BBC.

'This was not an easy decision for me, but my concerns about the Zika virus cannot be ignored', he said.

No vaccines against Zika yet.

In late May, more than hundred prominent scientists from around the world signed an open letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) with an appeal to postpone or reschedule the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro because of Zika fever epidemic.

In response, the WHO have issued guidance for athletes and visitors to Rio and say the risk of catching Zika is low.