UN Secretary-General calls for truce

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is calling for an Olympic truce and urging all warring parties to lay down their weapons and put aside differences during the upcoming Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro

Report informs citing the Associated Press.

"International Olympic Committee and the United Nations work closely together "for global harmony and peace.In this spirit, we proclaim the Olympic Truce and urging all warring parties to lay down their weapons and put aside differences during the upcoming Games" - Ban Ki-moon says.

2016 Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) from 5 to 21 August.