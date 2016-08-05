UN chief visited Olympic Village and met with refugees team

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, where he met with a team of refugees, Report informs referring to the UN news center.

During the meeting, UN Secretary-General said that today there are 65 million displaced persons in the world, who are in need of assistance and protection.

Refugee team for the first time in the history participates in the Olympics. It is composed of two Syrian swimmers, two judokas from Congo and six runners from Ethiopia and South Sudan. All of them were forced to leave their country and found refuge in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Kenya and Brazil.

At the opening ceremony of Rio 2016 Games on August 5, refugee team members will hold Olympic flag immediately after the command of the host country – Brazil.