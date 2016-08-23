Ukrainian winner dissatisfied with Rio 2016: European Games were organized at high-level

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'The room, where we accommodated in Rio, was of three meters in length and two meters in width. We were to keep all our things, sculls, used during the trainings, in this room.

Report informs, Rio 2016 participant, Ukrainian canoeist Dmitry Yanchuk said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction over the condition at the Olympic Village, the athlete also complained about the lack of space in the room. He said that conditions established during Baku 2015 European Games were much better: 'Last year we visited Azerbaijan. European Games were organized at high-level. Rio de Janeiro is a city located in the jungle. But the great desire to be here'.

Notably, Taras Misuka and Dmitry Yanchuk won the bronze medal at C-2 1000m.

Kayaking and canoeing competitions during I European Games were held at Kur Olympic and Rowing Center in Mingachevir.