 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two-time Olympic champion in shooting denied a license for weapons

    Australian athlete may miss the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Two-time Olympic champion, Australian shooter Michael Diamond may miss 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

    In late May, M.Diamond was arrested for drunk driving in the Australian state of New South Wales. Also, he was charged with wrong possession of a weapon, then his license was suspended. The National Olympic Committee (NOC) called Diamond behavior unacceptable and threatening the country's image.

    The athlete has the right to appeal in court against the revocation of a license.

    Diamond in 1996 and 2000 won the gold medal in the Olympics trap shooting).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi