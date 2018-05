Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Akif Çağatay Kılıç will visit Azerbaijan.

Report was informed at diplomatic sources, Turkish minister will attend opening ceremony of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The minister is expected to visit Baku on May 11. Turkish official will meet with Azerbaijani officials during his visit.

Notably, IV Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku May 12-22.