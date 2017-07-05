Turkish minister: Azerbaijan took advantage of hosting Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We were the second with 195 medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Even though we were leading in total number of medals, Azerbaijan has taken the first place for number of gold medals.

Report informs, Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Akif Çağatay Kılıç, first guest of Anadolu Agency's "AA Spor Masası", said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has enjoyed the advantage of being host of the Baku 2017 fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. He also pointed out that Turkish athletes had been successful in the competition: "We need to pay attention to time indicators in the competition. I'd like also note breaking Turkish records, closeness to the results of other international competitions. We have won gold medal of javelin throw. Our results are indicator of further success. I believe we will gain even more successful results".

Notably, Azerbaijani team totally won 162 medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals, and hold the 1st place in the medal standings. The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Turkey in 2021.