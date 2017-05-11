Turkey brings 339 athletes to the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games - LIST

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will be represented by 339 athletes at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, this is the biggest indicator after Azerbaijan.

Athletes from neighboring country will compete in 21 sports: Shooting (19), athletics (45), para-athletics (7), judo (14), para-judo (5), boxing (10), 3X3 basketball (8), gymnastics (9), wrestling (24), weightlifting (16), karate (12), table tennis (7), taekwondo (16), tennis (8), wushu (6), swimming (41), handball (28), football (23), volleyball (28), water polo (13).

Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey Akif Çağatay Kılıç said that athletes are in good shape. He expressed confidence that they will succeed in competitions: “It's time for our brothers to reap the rewards of training. National members will represent Turkish flag in best way. Successes in international tournaments in recent periods are of great importance for our country. I believe our success will continue in Baku 2017 and I wish good luck to our athletes.

Minister stressed that the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Istanbul in 2021 adding that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said give their support: “I thank them for support to hold the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. We showed everyone that Turkey has reached a level for holding big tournaments. I believe, in 2021 we will host the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in responsible way in Istanbul."

Notably Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22. However, on May 8, football and handball competitions and from today volleyball competitions have started.