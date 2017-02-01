Tickets price for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games named

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ 260 000 tickets will be sold for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report informs, Bakı 2017 corporate director Elchin Safarov said.

He said that ticket sales will start from Novruz holiday: "It also includes tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies of Islamiada-2017. Prices will start from 2 AZN. The most expensive tickets will cost 5 AZN. In spite of devaluation in Azerbaijan, tickets prices didn't rise, but discounts were not considered either. This step was taken to attract more audience for Islamiada-2017. Price of tickets for the opening ceremony of Islamiada-2017 starts from 20 AZN, for closing 10 AZN. Tickets will also be available online. In addition, we will organize the sales in the partner supermarkets".