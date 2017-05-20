 Top
    Traffic will be restricted on some roads in Baku on closing day of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

    Kamran Aliyev made the statement

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ "On the day of the closing of the IV Islamic Solidarity games  on May 22, traffic will be limited on some roads of Baku."

    This was stated at an event co-hosted by the Baku Transport Agency (BTA) and the Chief Police Department of Baku, Report informs.

    Head of public relations department of Main State Traffic Police Department, Colonel Kamran Aliyev said that this day the section of Heydar Aliyev Avenue from the road junction in front of Excelsior to Sabunchu Circle and the Neftchilar Avenue section from Azneft Square to Yusif Safarov street will be closed for general traffic at noon.

    He also noted that viewers wishing to watch the closing ceremony will be able to reach the Baku Olympic Stadium by metro and express buses, organised by BTA.

    At the same time, the spectators (from 17.00 to 20.00) on express routes in three directions - from the underground stations "Ganjlik", "January 20" and "Gara Garayev" will be delivered to the Baku Olympic Stadium. After the end of the event, they will also be able to use the services of express buses.

